Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 12,574 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $233,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.33. 825,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,628. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.23.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

