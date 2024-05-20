Balentine LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,202,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $394,200,000 after buying an additional 748,727 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.28. 2,551,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

