Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $35.44 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,875 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,812,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.95. 707,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.