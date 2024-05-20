Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 171.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %

SYY traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,344. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

