Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $887.29 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $887,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $392,470,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,411,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after buying an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 18.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $952.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,277. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $972.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $900.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $641.95 and a one year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

