Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,139,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,363,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

