Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,202,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $394,200,000 after acquiring an additional 748,727 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of TJX traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.28. 2,551,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

