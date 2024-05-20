Sachetta LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,630,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sachetta LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.32. 255,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $292.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

