Sachetta LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FREL traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 88,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,946. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $945.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

