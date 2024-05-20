TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of TotalEnergies worth $466,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.47. 315,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

