Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.71. 33,350,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,531,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

