Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after buying an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 502,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,398. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

