Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 754,208 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,208 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $498,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 888,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,104. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

