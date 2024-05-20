Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 17,700 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Wingstop worth $202,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,881 shares of company stock worth $7,093,305. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.39.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.79. The company had a trading volume of 159,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,357. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.26.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

