Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 2,147 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 33.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CZNC stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,821. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $281.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

