Balentine LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.18. 413,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,068. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $203.13 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

