Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284,711 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.16% of Etsy worth $210,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.91. 1,760,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

