Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $116.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $132.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $132.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masonite International news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 50.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Masonite International by 143.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

