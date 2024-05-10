Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $9.63

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.