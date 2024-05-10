Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$26.83

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

ERO opened at C$29.84 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.15.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

