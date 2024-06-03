Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,479 shares of company stock worth $14,934,991. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,093.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 190.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $402.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.42. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $412.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.