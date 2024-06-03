California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Intel worth $342,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after buying an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.