Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 25,050 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 8,855.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,613,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 361,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 30,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 3.6 %

GM stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

