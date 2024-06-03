Biechele Royce Advisors Buys 4,484 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 2.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

