Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $56,699,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 121.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.