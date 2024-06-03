Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,777 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Broadcom worth $795,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.96.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,353.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $776.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,333.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,219.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $627.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

