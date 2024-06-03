Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

