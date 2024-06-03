Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 311 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

