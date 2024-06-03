California State Teachers Retirement System Has $385.17 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $385,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Bank of America stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $313.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

