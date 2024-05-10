Juergen Tinggren Sells 4,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

