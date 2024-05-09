Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan Sells 2,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.