Insider Buying: Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Buys £12,834 in Stock

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Hamers purchased 6,417 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £12,834 ($16,119.07).

Shares of Victoria stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Victoria PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.20 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.50 ($9.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 266.44. The company has a market cap of £238.05 million, a PE ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

