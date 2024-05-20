Insider Buying: Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Buys £12,834 in Stock

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Hamers purchased 6,417 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £12,834 ($16,119.07).
Victoria Price Performance
Shares of Victoria stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Victoria PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.20 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.50 ($9.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 266.44. The company has a market cap of £238.05 million, a PE ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.94.
About Victoria
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.