StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.43. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

