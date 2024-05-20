StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Atlantic American stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.43. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic American
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.