Needham & Company LLC Upgrades ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZIMV

ZimVie Trading Up 0.2 %

ZimVie stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $464.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.17.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 172,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.