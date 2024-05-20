Eagle Point Credit (ECC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 84.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.21 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $785.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

About Eagle Point Credit

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.45%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

