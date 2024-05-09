Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Investors Title from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of ITIC opened at $159.61 on Monday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $171.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.80. The stock has a market cap of $300.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

