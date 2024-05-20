Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.18) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.22).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 1,106 ($13.89) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 839.20 ($10.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,285 ($16.14). The firm has a market cap of £11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,253.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

