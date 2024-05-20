PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. PropertyGuru Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

PGRU opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. PropertyGuru Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $689.11 million, a P/E ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

