Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 22nd

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

CIM stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,832,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 2,943.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 990,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 957,818 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 825,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,526,000 after buying an additional 459,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 546,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 255,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

