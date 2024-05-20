Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.14.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Calian Group

Calian Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Calian Group Announces Dividend

CGY opened at C$58.01 on Thursday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.