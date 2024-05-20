Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
