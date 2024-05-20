Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.71.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

