Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $486.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.95 and a 200 day moving average of $449.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $488.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.