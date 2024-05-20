Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

Wix.com stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

