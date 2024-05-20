MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MYX stock opened at GBX 54.05 ($0.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.92. MYCELX Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 29 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tom Lamb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,255.97). In other news, insider Tom Lamb bought 2,000 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,255.97). Also, insider Connie Mixon purchased 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,578.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,300. Insiders own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

