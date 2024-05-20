Loungers (LON:LGRS) PT Raised to GBX 370 at Berenberg Bank

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.52) to GBX 370 ($4.65) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

LGRS opened at GBX 274 ($3.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £284.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,871.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. Loungers has a 12-month low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 274 ($3.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.34.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

