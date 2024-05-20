Loungers (LON:LGRS) PT Raised to GBX 370 at Berenberg Bank

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.52) to GBX 370 ($4.65) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGRS
Loungers Price Performance
Loungers Company Profile
Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Loungers
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.