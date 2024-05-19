Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.95 and a 200 day moving average of $449.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $488.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

