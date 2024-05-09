Rebecca K. Robinson Sells 5,291 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.