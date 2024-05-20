Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.00 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $5,873.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.