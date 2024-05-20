USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on USAC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USAC stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 512.20%.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $2,376,869.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $228,560.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $2,376,869.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,307.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,099,349 shares of company stock worth $153,103,615 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 35.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

