Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Downs

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $145.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.